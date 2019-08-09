Providence Police: Armed robbery suspect fled scene on JUMP bike

Police say suspects are using the rental bikes more and more to flee crime scenes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Friday.

Police told Eyewitness News it happened on Waldo Street near Cranston Street in the city’s West End around 12:30 a.m. They said a suspect armed with a handgun, hit the victim, then fled the scene on a JUMP bike.

Police said the victim is a man in his early 40s who lives in the neighborhood. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers told Eyewitness News it’s becoming increasingly common for suspects to use these rental bikes to flee crime scenes.

As of Friday morning, the suspect was still on the loose. He’s described as a heavy-set Hispanic man.

It is unclear if the suspect got away with any stolen items.