PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 475 Smith Street for a report of a man that was stabbed.

When they arrived, they found the victim, only being identified as a 35-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, no one has been arrested and the incident is still under investigation.