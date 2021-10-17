Providence Police: 3 people shot inside Revel Lounge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three people are in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi says two men and a woman were shot inside Revel Lounge and Bistro on O’Connell Street at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. He said no arrests have been made yet.

Providence Police are holding an emergency meeting with the Board of Licenses to discuss Revel Lounge’s licenses.

This isn’t the first time there have been shootings at or near this lounge.

In August, Commander Verdi said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside the establishment. At the time, the BOL had voted to temporarily close Revel Lounge. 

