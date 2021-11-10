Providence plans to conduct annual test of emergency warning system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People who live and work near the Port of Providence may hear sirens blaring midday Monday as the city conducts a test of the emergency evacuation system.

The Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said the annual port evacuation drill will take place at noon on Nov. 15.

The port evacuation drill, according to PEMA, includes an activation of the emergency siren warning system.

Anyone in the communities surrounding the Port of Providence will hear the sirens, though PEMA said nobody will be required to take any action.

The alert signal will be followed by the message: “This is a test of the emergency management public warning system. This is only a test.”