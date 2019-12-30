Providence Place bans teens involved in weekend brawls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight teenagers were arrested Saturday night following a series of brawls in and around the Providence Place mall, according to city police.

Maj. David Lapatin said the teens involved fought mainly with one another, though one ended up punching a security guard in the face.

A spokesperson for Providence Place called the incident “extremely upsetting” and said all of the teens who were arrested are now banned from the mall.

“We strive to be a safe, peaceful destination for our community and we have zero tolerance for this terrible behavior,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with our local police department and security team to evaluate and enhance our security program.”

Lapatin said the first incident took place around 9 p.m. when security guards intervened and tried to disperse a large crowd of people.

After arresting two teens involved in that incident, several others began fighting nearby. It was during the second disturbance that the guard was punched in the face, according to Lapatin, while another saw one of the suspects brandish a folding knife, which was knocked out of his hand and later recovered.

The security guard who was punched used work-issued pepper spray to disperse the crowd, Lapatin said.

Five people in total were arrested during the first incident including the teen who punched the security guard. He is being charged with assault as well as weapon possession.

Soon after, Lapatin said another series of fights broke out near the mall’s Francis Street exit, after which three more teens were taken into custody.

The mall’s Code of Conduct lists a series of “general activities” that are not tolerated inside the mall, including activity that threatens the safety of guests and disrupts the family-oriented shopping environment.

The spokesperson for Providence Place said the mall does not have a rule regarding group sizes, though they do address groups that are too large.

Lapatin said investigators are trying to determine whether social media had a role in organizing a meeting place for the brawls.

Providence Police says in 2019, 184 arrests were made at the Providence Place Mall. Of that, 20 percent were for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The Warwick Mall takes it a step further. They explicitly state in their policy, which is posted throughout the mall, that groups of more than four people are prohibited from congregating inside the mall.