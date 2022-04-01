PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Providence Peregrines” are back, according to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.

Two Peregrine falcons have made the top of the infamous “Superman” building in downtown Providence their home.

Thanks to the Audubon Society, those intrigued by the birds have a chance to see them up close through a l continuous live stream.

The Audubon Society said so far, the female falcon has laid four eggs.

The Peregrine Falcon babies are expected to hatch after 28 to 33 days of incubation.

The young Peregrines, described as white and fluffy, are called Eyases and will grow for four to six weeks until they learn to fly from their nest.

In the meantime, the Audubon Society said the parents will support them by supplying their food for six weeks.

The Audubon Society said the young Peregrine Falcons will eventually venture out on their own and disperse to find new homes, likely 300 to 500 miles away from the city.