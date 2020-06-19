Providence parks, fields now open with restrictions

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to give details about moving into Phase 3 of reopening the state in her afternoon briefing but in the meantime, Providence will see some new changes on Friday.

Just in time for the first day and weekend of summer, Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an executive order on Thursday to reopen the parks and their parking lots to full capacity. Athletic fields and outdoor sports facilities will also reopen but there will be restrictions put in place.

The main rule is that you can’t have groups of more than 15 people, which includes coaches and staff in organized sports leagues. Games are only going to be allowed for no-contact sports, such as tennis, but you will not be allowed to share equipment and you can’t have tournaments.

You are asked to sanitize your hands before and after playing and if you are waiting for part of the field to use, it is recommended you wait outside the field until everyone there has left.

While organized sports leagues will be able to have practices and team meetings, they will still have to get a permit ahead of time in order to do so.

The permit requires you to provide to the city when the start and end dates of when you want to use a facility for a sport, as well as the time of day you will be there. You will also need to include a copy of liability insurance and the name of a contact person.

Bathrooms and concessions will remain closed. City recreation centers, playgrounds, pools and water parks will also remain closed.

The parking lot at Merino Park is closed due to renovations.

City buildings are set to reopen on Monday.