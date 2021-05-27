Providence parks employee runs into burning home to help get residents out

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence Parks Department worker is being credited as a Good Samaritan after fire officials say he ran into a burning building to make sure the people inside got out safely.

Fire crews responded to the home at the corner of Byfield and Ocean streets around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor and attic.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer.

“He saw the fire and went in and checked on some victims, and made sure everyone got out,” Dwyer said of the parks employee, who at last check was being evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.