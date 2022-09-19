PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you regularly drive across the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.

Courtesy: RIDOT

The bridge closure will last through October 7 at 9 p.m.

Throughout that week, RIDOT will be replacing the 53-year-old bridge with a new one that was recently constructed beside it.

Workers will slide the new bridge into place after demolishing the old one, according to RIDOT.

The rapid bridge replacement will require RIDOT to close several other roadways, including Route 6, which the Glenbridge Avenue bridge passes over.

Route 6 will be closed in both directions beginning Sept. 30 and ending Oct. 1, which is when the old bridge will be demolished. Drivers will be detoured off of Route 6 onto Hartford Avenue during this time.

For the week-long bridge closure, drivers will be detoured via Hartford Avenue, Killingly Street, Greenville Avenue and Manton Avenue.

Approximately 14,000 cars drive over the Glenbridge Avenue bridge daily, according to RIDOT.