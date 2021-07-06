Providence outdoor pools reopen for the summer

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With more summerlike temperatures returning this week, many Providence residents will be getting some much-needed relief.

As of Tuesday, many of the city’s outdoor pools will be open for the season Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., through the end of August.

Only four of the city’s five pools will be open since the Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool, located at 227 Dudley Street, is currently undergoing construction.

With the pool opening at a later date, the city is offering free, frequent shuttle rides for Providence residents from Davey Lopes Recreation Center to McGrane Pool at the West End Recreation Center. Residents must complete waiver forms and will be asked to wear a mask while riding the shuttle.

Below are the pools that will be open:

  • McGrane Pool at West End Recreation Center, 404 Dexter Street
  • Al Magno Pool at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center, 675 Plainfield Street 
  • Selim Madelin Rogers Recreation Center Pool, 60 Camden Avenue
  • Zuccolo Recreation Center Pool, 18 Gesler Street

The schedule from the Davey Lopes Recreation Center to the West End Recreation Center is below:

Pick-up at Davey Lopes Recreation CenterPick-up at West End Recreation Center
11:30 a.m.11:45 a.m.
12:00 p.m.12:15 p.m.
12:30 p.m.12:45 p.m.
1:00 p.m.1:15 p.m.
1:30 p.m.1:45 p.m.
2:00 p.m.2:15 p.m.
2:30 p.m.2:45 p.m.
3:00 p.m.3:15 p.m.
3:30 p.m.3:45 p.m.
4:00 p.m.4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/25/21: David Veliz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community