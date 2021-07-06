Providence outdoor pools reopen for the summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With more summerlike temperatures returning this week, many Providence residents will be getting some much-needed relief.

As of Tuesday, many of the city’s outdoor pools will be open for the season Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., through the end of August.

Only four of the city’s five pools will be open since the Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool, located at 227 Dudley Street, is currently undergoing construction.

With the pool opening at a later date, the city is offering free, frequent shuttle rides for Providence residents from Davey Lopes Recreation Center to McGrane Pool at the West End Recreation Center. Residents must complete waiver forms and will be asked to wear a mask while riding the shuttle.

Below are the pools that will be open:

McGrane Pool at West End Recreation Center, 404 Dexter Street

Al Magno Pool at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center, 675 Plainfield Street

Selim Madelin Rogers Recreation Center Pool, 60 Camden Avenue

Zuccolo Recreation Center Pool, 18 Gesler Street

The schedule from the Davey Lopes Recreation Center to the West End Recreation Center is below: