PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, four locations were set up in Providence to allow people to dispose of expired or unused medication.

“It’s something that I think we should educate our kids, our family members, to ensure that when we are disposing our medications, we are doing it the proper way, it helps nature, it helps everyone, it’s a safe way to do it,” said Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez.

12 News also spoke with Michelle McKenzie with the Miriam Hospital, who said they were also distributing Naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly treat a narcotic overdose.

“We are doing naloxone distribution and it’s wonderful to have the fire department here doing CPR training, and so this really raises awareness in the community around opioid overdose which is critically important,” said McKenzie.

Aside from National Drug Take-Back Day, the Providence Public Safety Complex always accepts unused and expired medications from residents looking to dispose of them.