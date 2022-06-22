PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People in Providence have some options this summer when it comes to cooling off.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Wednesday that all of the city’s water parks will reopen on Monday, June 27, while public pools are slated to open on Tuesday, July 5.

The water parks will be closed on the Fourth of July, officials noted.

Starting July 5, all water parks and pools will be open Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the months of July and August.

Providence Water Park Locations

Park Location Al Carrington Water Park 64 Richardson St. Billy Taylor Water Park 124 Camp St. Sackett Street Water Park 100 Sackett St. Harriet & Sayles Water Park 375 Sayles St. General Street Water Park 11 West Dr. George West Water Park 1266 Chalkstone Ave. Fargnoli Water Park 945 Smith St. Fox Point Water Park 505 Wickenden St. A. Vincent Igliozzi Rec Center 675 Plainfield St. Wallace Street Park 1 Wallace St. Pastore Park Corner of Knight St. & Tell St. Joslin Recreation Center 17 Hyatt St. Chad Brown Water Park Chad Brown St.

The city’s recreation department also maintains five outdoor pools: