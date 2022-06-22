PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Fourth of July around the corner, city officials in Providence are working to crack down on illegal fireworks.

In Rhode Island, only ground and handheld sparkling devices are legal for general use; those that shoot into the air or make a bang are prohibited.

Mayor Jorge Elorza will join Providence police and firefighters, along with the state fire marshal during a 10:30 a.m. news conference to discuss how the city plans to handle the usage of illegal fireworks.

Those looking to stock up ahead of the holiday should be ready to pay a pretty penny due to inflation and supply chain issues.

TCS Fireworks owner Michael O’Neill told 12 News his store has been in business since 1999 and says he has never seen wholesale prices this high.

“I’m hoping to have a good Fourth of July but it’s not going to bring in the numbers we’re hoping for because everything is so expensive,” he said. “People are going to still buy fireworks because they want to celebrate, but they are going to cut back because everything is way more money, plus the price of gas they have to eat food, everything is more money.”

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, average costs are up 35%.