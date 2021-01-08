Providence officials to speak on investigation results in officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commissioner Steven Paré, and Col. Hugh Clements are set to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday after prosecutors announced they will not file any criminal charges against the officer involved in a moped crash last year that left a 24-year-old man in a coma.

The crash, which took place on Oct. 18, led to protests and a call for justice for Jhamal Gonsalves. He is now currently at a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey where they’re working to wake him up from his coma, according to the family.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said his office determined that the actions of Officer Kyle Endres, who was driving the cruiser involved in the crash, did not rise to the criminal standard of “recklessness.”

Neronha cited several factors in making that decision, including that Endres was trying to brake and maneuver his vehicle to avoid crashing, and that he was following Gonsalves at a relatively low speed when the crash occurred.

Police determined that Endres crashed into a stop sign, which came down onto Gonsalves’ head. He was wearing a helmet but suffered a severe head injury.

“Frankly, there is no evidence to build an even more challenging case that Officer Endres intended to cause harm here,” Neronha said. “The evidence does not support that.”

Neronha did note there may have been negligence, which could be the subject of a civil lawsuit, which Gonsalves’ family plans to file next week.

The family and their attorney, Jude Kerrison, announced their intentions about an hour after Neronha’s news conference. They expressed frustration with the outcome, saying they believe Endres caused the collision and is responsible for Jhamal’s injuries.

“This is all on the negligence of these officers,” Mark Gonsalves said. “And the care falls on the negligence of the city and state because they put these officers … they gave them their jobs.”