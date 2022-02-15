PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials and family members of homicide victims are set to speak Tuesday morning about recent Superior Court judgments that allowed violent offenders to be released on bail.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and members of the Providence Police Department will be on hand, along with the relatives of two homicide victims.

Elorza’s office said they are addressing the recent decisions “in an effort to ensure that justice is fairly served in future cases related to violent criminal acts.”