PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilor remains hospitalized after she was hit by a recreational vehicle in California earlier this month.

Councilor Helen Anthony’s family released a statement Wednesday saying she is still in the ICU but “taking positive steps to recover each day.”

Anthony, 63, was crossing the entry road to Point Lobos State National Reserve on June 10 when she was struck by an ATV, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“Her injuries are serious, but anyone who knows Helen knows that her generosity of spirit is matched by her tenacity,” Anthony’s family said.

She was in a crosswalk at the time, CHP said, and the 82-year-old rider had accelerated “to an unsafe speed.”

Anthony represents Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods.

“We are grateful to Helen’s colleagues at Handy Law and at the Providence City Council, who have picked up Helen’s work and moved forward,” her family added. “We want to assure you that day by day, Helen is moving forward too.”

Her family also shared that people can send a message of support to helen@helenanthony.com, and those who wish to contribute in some manner can make a donation in her name to Crossroads RI’s Domestic Violence Program.