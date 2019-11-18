Live Now
Providence officer's personal firearm stolen
Providence officer’s personal firearm stolen

Providence police warn of kidnapping scheme

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer’s firearm was stolen out of his car in Foster, police confirmed Monday.

The rifle was not his department-issued duty weapon, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements, who confirmed the theft.

Clements said the weapon has not been recovered. He would not confirm the name of the officer.

Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague said in an email that the firearm was stolen from the officer’s personal car and that Rhode Island State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

