Providence officer to be disciplined for not turning on body camera during incident with firefighter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré on Tuesday released body camera footage of an incident between a city firefighter and two police officers, after which the firefighter claimed he was racially profiled.

During a Zoom call with reporters, Paré provided a timeline of what happened on the night of June 30, saying the officers were searching for suspects in an armed robbery attempt.

Paré released two videos: the first shows one of the victims reporting the robbery, and the second shows the officers’ encounter with firefighter Terrell Paci.

Only one of the officers activated his body camera before approaching Paci, according to Paré. He said the officer who didn’t turn his camera on will be held accountable and disciplined.

Paré identified the officer that didn’t turn on his camera as Nathaniel Colicci and the one who did turn his on as Matthew Sandorse.

Paci, 23, was one of about 10,000 people who marched to the State House on Friday, June 5, in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

In a live interview with Eyewitness News, Paci fought back tears as he told his story. He said he and a friend were outside the Messer Street fire station when two officers approached them with their guns drawn.

Despite being in uniform and identifying himself as a city firefighter, Paci claimed the officers questioned him and searched his friend’s vehicle.

The Providence police union refuted the claims the following day, saying: “At no time did the officers display any act that could be construed as racial profiling.”

The union said the officers were investigating a reported incident and accused Paci of distorting the truth.

The police department launched an investigation upon learning of the alleged incident.