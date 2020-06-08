Providence officer placed on leave following incident at last week’s riot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following an incident that occurred when violence and destruction erupted in the capital city last week.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said their investigation involves the use of a “less-lethal device.”

“There is an active investigation into an incident that occurred amongst the chaos and mayhem that transpired during the destructive events within our city,” Lague said.

During the late-night hours of June 1, hundreds of people converged in front of the Providence Place Mall to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The situation quickly devolved into violence when people began storming the mall, damaging city property and looting nearby businesses. Outside the mall, a Providence police cruiser was heavily damaged then set on fire.

Police said 65 people were arrested throughout the night and nine officers were injured after people began throwing bricks at them.

The officer will remain on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.

This story is still developing. Eyewitness News is expecting to learn more information about the incident on Tuesday.