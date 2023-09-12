PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence police officer seen on social media apparently asleep behind the wheel of his cruiser earlier this year has been put on probation, Col. Oscar Perez confirmed.

The social media video posted online in July spurred a Providence Police Department internal investigation, which Perez said Tuesday ended with Officer Jeann Lugo receiving a two day unpaid suspension, along with six months of probation, which is paid.

“That was the discipline that was determined to be appropriate,” Perez told Target 12.

It wasn’t immediately clear what probation would include for Lugo, who has been at the center of controversy over the past year.

The officer was acquitted of a simple assault charge in November after he was seen punching Jennifer Rourke during an abortion rally at the State House. Lugo and Rourke were running against each other to serve in the R.I. Senate. (Lugo was running as a Republican, Rourke was running as a Democrat. Neither was elected.)

The November incident was also captured on video.

The chief has been unable to comment further about the incident, telling Target 12 previously that the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR, prohibited him from doing so.

The department had sought Lugo’s termination, but a three-member LEOBOR panel – made up of other members of law enforcement — voted unanimously in April to overturn the Providence Police Department’s efforts to fire Lugo, and instead handed down a suspension.

