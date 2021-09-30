Providence officer involved in moped crash to be promoted to detective

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer who was suspended for his role in a crash that seriously injured a moped rider and sparked protests in the city last year is now being promoted.

Officer Kyle Endres is expected to be promoted to the rank of detective in the Criminal Investigation Bureau during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Providence Safety Complex.

This comes as a lawsuit against Endres and the city of Providence is still ongoing.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Jhamal Gonsalves, 24, who was left in a coma following a crash, which took place on Oct. 18, 2020.

Endres was in a police SUV following Gonsalves before his moped crash. Providence police had publicly released five bodycam videos of the incident, one showing the viewpoint of Endres.

Endres can be seen driving down Elmwood Avenue then turning the wheel quickly in an attempt to regain control of his cruiser.

At that point, Endres exits the vehicle and rushes over to Gonsalves. Endres is then seen pulling Gonsalves out from underneath a stop sign, which he had knocked down with his cruiser.

He was suspended without pay for two days for violating the department’s policy on driving safely and not wearing his seatbelt.

An investigation by the attorney general’s office found his call over the radio to “box” Gonsalves in — a method against Providence pursuit policy — didn’t impact the crash, and it didn’t lead to any criminal charges.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told the Boston Globe that Endres was sanctioned for his actions in the crash, but that doesn’t stop him from moving up in the department.

The promotion comes with a 12% pay increase, the Globe added.

Endres is one of several officers being promoted Thursday.