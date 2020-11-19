Providence officer charged with assault wants city to restore his pay

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sgt. Joseph Hanley, the Providence Police officer accused of kicking, punching and standing on a man in handcuffs in April, has filed a lawsuit asking a court to restore his salary as he awaits trial on an assault charge.

Hanley also separately filed a motion to dismiss the criminal case in Providence District Court because body camera video of the alleged assault was publicly released last week.

Hanley’s attorney Michael Colucci argues in the civil matter that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the adjudication of his case, which should trigger a provision of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) that allows a paid suspension to continue longer than six months.

Providence Police first suspended Hanley on April 23 with pay following the April 19 incident where he’s accused of assaulting Rishod Gore after Gore was yanked from a car and placed into handcuffs on the ground. The R.I. Attorney General’s Office charged Hanley with misdemeanor assault in May, in part based on the video of the incident.

Gore was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, which were later both dropped by prosecutors.

After six months of paid suspension, the city stopped paying Hanley on Oct. 24, citing a provision of the LEOBOR that says they can do so after six months in the case of a misdemeanor charge (Hanley is still getting multiple benefits including medical and dental insurance from the city).

But Hanley’s attorney Michael Colucci argues in the petition filed in Providence Superior Court that his arraignment and other proceedings in the case were delayed due to COVID-19 procedures, and points to a provision of LEOBOR that says a stay of the unpaid suspension “shall be granted upon a showing that the said delay in the criminal disposition was outside of the law enforcement officer’s control.”

“He has already lost six months of any opportunity to earn overtime pay (the breadbasket of many a policeman) and to completely cut off his pay at this point is particularly harsh,” Colucci wrote.

In a response filed with the court, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Chief Hugh Clements asked the judge to dismiss the claim.

In the underlying criminal case, Colucci is asking the court to dismiss the assault charge altogether because a piece of evidence — the officer body cam footage of the alleged assault — was released publicly by Jose Batista, whom Colucci called a “rogue executive director” of PERA, the Providence External Review Authority which investigates complaints of police misconduct.

Batista was fired by the PERA board earlier this week for releasing the video despite the board’s vote not to do so. (Body camera videos are generally considered public record, but the city had declined requests for the video citing the ongoing criminal case.)

Colucci argues that the opportunity to show the video during the trial alongside explanations and expert witnesses is now “tainted” because the video was released.

“The bell has already been rung and it will continue to be heard no matter when and where this matter is tried,” Colucci wrote in asking for the dismissal.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said he would respond to the motion in court “at the appropriate time.”

Neronha had been seeking an opinion from an ethics panel at the R.I. Supreme Court on whether the video could be released before trial.

“In general, the risk of defense motions like the one filed here is why I have urged caution about releasing evidence related to a pending case,” Neronha said in a statement to 12 News. “I understand the critical importance of the public’s right to know, but ultimately, one of my most important roles is to see that justice is delivered through the successful prosecution of a criminal case. Anything that jeopardizes that prosecution greatly concerns me.”