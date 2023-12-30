PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A police officer was assaulted early Saturday morning after responding to a shots fired call in Providence.

According to police, the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at 147 Ocean Street.

Police attempted to check the home for gunshot victims and were confronted by five individuals inside. Two of them did not comply with the officers.

After trying to take them into custody for obstruction, one of the individuals, Adrian Paredes hit the officer in the head.

Four of the five individuals were detained and charged following this incident.

All four individuals were charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

Adrian Paredes had an additional charge of simple assault and Jhanara Ramos was charged with disorderly conduct.