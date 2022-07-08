PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer who is accused of assaulting a woman while off-duty at an abortion rally outside the State House last month faced a judge Friday morning.

Jeann Lugo, 35, was arraigned on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $2,000 personal recognizance. He was also ordered no contact with the complaining witness.

The former Republican political candidate was seen on video punching Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer Rourke during a brawl on Smith Hill as hundreds of people gathered to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Lugo has since dropped out of the race and the Providence Police Department placed him, a three-year veteran of the force, on paid administrative leave.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements also recommended Lugo be terminated, describing his behavior as “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional.”

However, Lugo can’t be fired outright because he is protected by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

Clements urged Lugo to resign or request a LEOBOR hearing, which wouldn’t take place until after the criminal case is adjudicated. In the meantime, LEOBOR requires he be paid during his suspension.

Dan Griffin, Lugo’s attorney, confirmed Thursday night that his client has requested a LEOBOR hearing.

His next court date is July 18.