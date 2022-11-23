PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is once again encouraging residents and visitors to support the small business community on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in certain sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

The free parking will be available in the following areas:

Angell Street

Atwells Avenue

Spruce Street

Dean Street

Acorn Street

Bradford Street

Bond Street

Broad Street

Downtown Providence

Hope Street

North Main Street

Olneyville Square

South Main Street

Point Street

Thayer Street

Wayland Square

Waterman Avenue

Wickenden Street

Ives Street

Visitors can get a free parking pass via the city’s PVD311 mobile app. Users just have to create an account beforehand.

As part of the city’s 8th Annual #ThinkPVD campaign, people are also encouraged to use the hashtag on social media when posting gifts they bought from local businesses.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it’s important to support them while we shop this holiday season,” Elorza said. “Whether you are interested in our vibrant culinary scene in Federal Hill or the South Side, our unique shops on Hope or Westminster Street, or sharing a memorable experience with your loved ones at The Providence Rink, our city has something for you and your family this holiday season.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit ThinkPVD.com.