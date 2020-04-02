Providence offering new loan options to businesses hurt by the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Business Loan Fund is expanding its usual practices to make small loans available to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering lower closing costs and deferred interest.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday the fund would offer loans as low as $10,000 to Providence businesses who need money to cover immediate expenses. The fund typically only lends a minimum of $50,000 because of the associated costs.

“We know the need for our businesses to have access to capital,” Elorza said. “There are recurring expenses such as rent, sometimes employees, sometimes equipment.”

A large number of businesses have been shuttered by Elorza and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus orders, including non-critical retailers, fitness centers and dine-in service at restaurants.

Elorza said the closing costs of the new loans would be capped at $500, and there would be no interest for 12 months. Payments could also be deferred for six months to a year.

A spokesperson said interest rates would vary after the first 12 months, but would not exceed 5%.

Elorza also said the city will suspend all interest and fees in April for businesses currently holding loans with the PBLF.

There is $1.5 million available for the new loans, which can be applied for here.

Tom Hoagland, PBLF executive director, said it could take two to three weeks for the money to be in the hands of businesses.

“We’ll do everything we can to do it faster than that,” Hoagland said.

Hoagland added that certain requirements for securing a loan will be relaxed, including the normal requirement that the loan be used to create a full-time job that pays at least $35,000. Hoagland said businesses instead would be expected to retain a job at its existing pay rate.

Business owners with questions can call Hoagland at (401) 680-8412.

The new loan program is in addition to $2 million the state is offering in loans to micro-businesses, and the new federal stimulus money and disaster loans offered through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The city is also asking business owners to fill out this survey about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them, so the city come up with future policies to help. Businesses can choose to be anonymous.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook