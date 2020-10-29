Providence offering ‘grab and go’ dinners for children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to support families in need, the city of Providence is now distributing “grab and go” dinners for children, Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office announced.

The meal program, which was created in partnership with the Providence Parks and Recreation Departments, got underway on Tuesday.

Elorza’s office said the meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. outside 11 of the city’s recreation centers. Meals will not be available on Fridays.

Meal distribution sites: