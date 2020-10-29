Providence offering ‘grab and go’ dinners for children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to support families in need, the city of Providence is now distributing “grab and go” dinners for children, Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office announced.

The meal program, which was created in partnership with the Providence Parks and Recreation Departments, got underway on Tuesday.

Elorza’s office said the meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. outside 11 of the city’s recreation centers. Meals will not be available on Fridays.

Meal distribution sites:

  • Zuccolo Recreation Center: 18 Gesler St.
  • Neutaconkanut Recreation Center: 675 Plainfield St.
  • West End Recreation Center: 109 Bucklin St.
  • South Providence Recreation Center: 674 Prairie Ave.
  • Davey Lopes Recreation Center: 227 Dudley St.
  • The Robert F. Kennedy Recreation Center: 195 Nelson St.
  • Joslin Recreation Center: 17 Hyatt St.
  • Vincent Brown Recreation Center: 438 Hope St.
  • Sackett Recreation Center: 159 Sackett St.
  • Selim Rogers Recreation Center: 60 Camden Ave.
  • Batastini Recreation Center: 50 Obediah Brown Road

