PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As a way to encourage people to shop local, the city of Providence is once again offering free parking from Nov. 24 until New Year’s Day.
In a release, Mayor Brett Smiley said, “we can make a tremendous impact on the livelihood of the many businesses owners who make Providence such an incredible place to live, work and visit.”
Free two-hour parking will be available in the following areas:
- Atwells Avenue (Bradford Street to Knight Street)
- Spruce Street (Dean Street to Acorn Street)
- Dean Street (Atwells Ave to West Exchange Street)
- Acorn Street (Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue)
- Bradford Street (Atwells Avenue to Jones Street)
- Bond Street (Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street)
- Broad Street (Public Street to Montgomery Street)
- Downtown (bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street, from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)
- Hope Street (Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard)
- North Main Street (Thomas Street to Park Row)
- Olneyville Square (Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street)
- South Main Street (James Street to Packet Street)
- Point Stewwr (From Eddy to East Franklin Street)
- Thayer Street (Bowen Street to Waterman Street)
- Wayland Square (East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street)
- Wickenden/Ives (Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street)
The city says parking meter violations will not be issued, but the two-hour parking limits will be enforced.