PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As a way to encourage people to shop local, the city of Providence is once again offering free parking from Nov. 24 until New Year’s Day.

In a release, Mayor Brett Smiley said, “we can make a tremendous impact on the livelihood of the many businesses owners who make Providence such an incredible place to live, work and visit.”

Free two-hour parking will be available in the following areas:

Atwells Avenue (Bradford Street to Knight Street)

Spruce Street (Dean Street to Acorn Street)

Dean Street (Atwells Ave to West Exchange Street)

Acorn Street (Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue)

Bradford Street (Atwells Avenue to Jones Street)

Bond Street (Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street)

Broad Street (Public Street to Montgomery Street)

Downtown (bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street, from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street (Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard)

North Main Street (Thomas Street to Park Row)

Olneyville Square (Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street)

South Main Street (James Street to Packet Street)

Point Stewwr (From Eddy to East Franklin Street)

Thayer Street (Bowen Street to Waterman Street)

Wayland Square (East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street)

Wickenden/Ives (Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street)

The city says parking meter violations will not be issued, but the two-hour parking limits will be enforced.