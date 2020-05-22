Providence offering free 2-hour parking as businesses reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As businesses slowly start to reopen after being closed due to the pandemic, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is trying to make it easier for customers to stop by.

Elorza announced Friday that parking will be free for two hours in designated commercial districts through July 31.

“We know that our restaurants and small businesses are going to great lengths to reopen safely for customers and that comes with new challenges,” Elorza said. “We want to support those establishments and folks visiting them by making it as easy as possible to do business.”

Businesses are encouraged to apply to repurpose parking spaces directly outside of their establishments as take-out spaces to streamline the pick-up process or as additional space for outdoor dining.

This application is free and upon approval, establishments will be provided with signage for their designated spaces.

The two hours of free parking will be offered every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the following districts:

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street

Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street

Dean Street – Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street

Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue

Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street

Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street

Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street

Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row

Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street

South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street

Point Street – From Eddy to East Franklin Street

Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street

Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street

Wickenden/Ives – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street

While parking meter violations will not be issued during the two-hour period in legal spots in the specified districts, parking time limits will be enforced.