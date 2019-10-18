Providence now accepting Christmas tree nominations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though Halloween is only two weeks away, Providence is already looking ahead to Christmas.

The city’s Department of Art, Tourism and Culture recently put out a “casting call” for Christmas trees ahead of the holidays.

In total, the city is looking for three spruce or fir trees. One of those trees, which will be displayed at City Hall, must be 35-to-45 feet tall.

The other two trees must be 15-to-20 feet tall and will be displayed at the Roger Williams Botanical Center and at the Alex and Ani City Center.

Those who want to nominate a tree should send an email with a “headshot” and detailed description of the tree to the Deputy Director of the Department of Art, Tourism and Culture Lizzie Araujo by Nov. 19.

Submitted trees must be on the property owned by the nominator.

The winning trees will be cut down and transported to their locations free of charge.

City Hall will host its annual tree lighting on Dec. 6, and the third annual PVD Winter Lights Market will take place Dec. 6-7 at the Alex and Ani Center.