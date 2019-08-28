Providence nightclubs can reopen following violent incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Providence nightclubs are allowed to open following separate violent incidents in the past week and a half, though two of them must now hire police details on the weekend.

Providence Board of Licenses hearings on Noah Lounge, Flow and the Rooftop at Providence G were all continued until next week, but the board allowed all of them to open in the meantime. Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said all three establishments have been cooperating with police and have provided surveillance video.

The Board of Licenses voted to let Noah Lounge open as soon as Wednesday night, and required that a police detail be hired for weekend nights when the club is open until 2 a.m.

The nightclub had been temporarily closed after police said three men were stabbed outside the club around 2 a.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made, and police said the victims have been uncooperative.

Another nightclub, Flow, is also required to have a police detail this weekend following a shooting last Monday. The gunman, who has been identified by police, is still at large. That suspect is accused of accosting a security guard and firing into the club, striking a man in the back.

The licensing board is also allowing the Rooftop at Providence G to remain open, with no requirements for a police detail. The rooftop bar, which often has a DJ and dancing in the late-night hours, was allowed to reopen on Tuesday after being temporarily closed following a stabbing.

Police said the suspects and victim had been escorted from the rooftop after an argument, but met up in the parking garage in the same building. A suspect got a knife from his car and stabbed the victim, according to police.

No arrests have been made yet in that stabbing, according to police Major David Lapatin.

The string of violent incidents around nightclub closing time in the city have sparked conversations about how to prevent them. Councilman David Salvatore said he wants the City Council to get involved in finding solutions, and the council is already considering a possible moratorium on late-night licenses on Federal Hill after a man was murdered near Club Seven earlier this summer.

Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley said the board does have the tools to regulate the clubs, but can always improve.

“The board has the power to put reasonable conditions on the license,” Conley said. “We can put restrictions on time, we can put restrictions on detail required or no details, amount of security. So we do have good tools.”

“You can’t see into the future,” he added. “It’s always reactive in nature.”

