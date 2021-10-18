Providence nightclub shuttered temporarily as investigation into triple shooting continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence nightclub will remain closed until at least Wednesday after three people were shot there over the weekend.

Police said the victims were inside Revel Lounge early Sunday morning when they were shot, and a fourth person suffered a “large laceration” while trying to leave the building.

In response to the incident, the Providence Board of Licenses ordered the club to remain closed for at least three days.

Police are still trying to figure out how the shooter was able to sneak the weapon into the building in the first place, adding that security should have been patting people down at the entrance.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Attorney Nick Hemond, who’s representing Revel Lounge, said the club had hired Nightlife Security to police the club, adding that this isn’t the first time the security company has been linked to a shooting in Providence.

Carlos Ariel Then of Knight Life Security, which was not involved in this past weekend’s incident, said they’d like to see the city tighten up rules for security companies.

“If particular things were put in place by the city to make sure these security companies are vetted, then maybe some of these situations would occur less often,” Ariel Then said.

At the end of the day, Alexander Peralta of Knight Life Security said everyone should feel safe while going out in Providence.

“We really want the city to look into upping the requirements of the security professionals in night life.

Peralta said. “We can create a system where we can work together with the police.”

In response to the shooting, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said the shooting “is wholly the responsibility of the licensee and should never happen in the city.”