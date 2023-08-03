PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses is allowing a Providence nightclub to reopen, but with new restrictions in place.

The future of Mezzo Lounge has been up in the air ever since a massive disturbance broke out between dozens of patrons in the parking lot last month as the nightclub was preparing to close.

The Providence Board of Licenses imposed the following restrictions on the nightclub:

Mezzo Lounge can only host private events for the next 30 days.

The nightclub will be allowed to host both private and ticketed events 15 days after that. (No tickets can be sold at the door.)

For the first 90 days, the nightclub is restricted to patrons ages 25 and older, with the only exception being for private events.

Once those restrictions are lifted, Mezzo Lounge’s age restriction will permanently change to 21 and up. Previously, patrons had to be over the age of 18 to enter the nightclub.