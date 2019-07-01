Police ID North Providence man killed outside Federal Hill club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A club in the Federal Hill section of Providence has been ordered closed by the city’s Board of Licenses after a man was killed early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim – identified Monday as Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence – was beaten and stabbed during a fight with a group of six to eight people outside Seven nightclub after it was closing around 2 a.m.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Cabral and members of the group had been drinking inside Seven prior to the fight, which started on Spruce Street and ended in a parking lot on nearby Atwells Avenue.

Cabral was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

At last check, police had not made any arrests. They said they were looking into suspects but no one was in custody.

Seven was temporarily closed at an emergency meeting of the Providence Board of Licenses on Sunday. It will remain closed until another hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Last month, the club was temporarily shut down after two people were shot on the sidewalk outside, according to police.

Lapatin said police are still deciding what actions – if any – should be taken against the club.

“The club is attracting some patrons that are dangerous to other patrons and the neighborhood,” he said.