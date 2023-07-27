PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses ordered a nightclub closed Thursday after a massive disturbance broke out in the parking lot last week.

Officers responded to Mezzo Lounge on Silver Spring Avenue around 1:45 a.m. last Friday to help disperse a crowd of between 200-300 patrons as the nightclub was preparing to close, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The report states the crowd of about 50-60 patrons had formed around the lounge’s security guards as they escorted a man out of the building for reportedly assaulting other clubgoers.

When the officers attempted to arrest the man, the report states about 40-50 clubgoers started to “aggressively” surround them and attempt to intervene.

There were a series of other disturbances throughout the crowd as well, according to the report.

The report states seven people were arrested, including a minor who told officers she had been served alcohol inside the lounge.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the capital city will continue to hold nightclub owners accountable for “lawless and dangerous behavior.”

“It is not just the patron or the police who are responsible for maintaining order and behaving appropriately,” he explained. “The business owners themselves have to take responsibility.”

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said officers proactively patrol Silver Spring Avenue on Thursday nights, “…to ensure [a disturbance] doesn’t escalate into something bigger.”

“We’ve had problems there in the past [on Thursdays],” he said.

The Providence Board of Licenses is allowing Mezzo Lounge to reopen for the weekend, though it’s unclear if the nightclub will do so. 12 News attempted to contact the owner of Mezzo Lounge but was unsuccessful.

The disturbance at Mezzo Lounge happened less than a week after another nightclub in the capital city was ordered to permanently close. The Legacy Lounge was shuttered by the Providence Board of Licenses after officers discovered the club was not only open past its curfew, but had also padlocked its front door with patrons inside.

The Providence Board of Licenses is scheduled to make a decision regarding Mezzo Lounge’s future next Thursday.