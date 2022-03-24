PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nakia Maddox Pigues never thought she’d have to bury her older sister.

“I can never get my sister back,” she said through tears.

Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox, 40, was found dead in a refrigerator inside the Providence apartment she shared with her boyfriend, 53-year-old Nathan Cooper, earlier this week.

Maddox Pigues tells 12 News it was their uncle who discovered her sister’s body, which police said was wrapped in several layers of saran wrap, towels and blankets.

“Somebody called my uncle and told him, ‘hey, I think your niece is deceased, or something’s wrong with her,'” Maddox Pigues explained. “My uncle … he drove down there and he knocked on the door and they would not open it for him, so he kicked in the door and saw his niece in there.”

Police believe Maddox was fatally shot prior to being placed in the refrigerator.

Maddox Pigues said she flew in from Tennessee upon learning her sister had been killed, and she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I promise I’m not going to leave this state and go back to Tennessee until something is done,” she said.

Cooper was arrested and charged in connection with his girlfriend’s murder. Police said additional charges are forthcoming.

The events leading up to Maddox’s death remain under investigation at this time, but her sister believes there’s nothing that she could’ve done for Cooper to justify killing her.

“Nobody had to do that girl like that,” Nakia said. “I don’t care what she did, she did not have to go out like that.”

Maddox Pigues also finds it hard to believe that Cooper acted alone, adding that others had to have been involved in her sister’s murder and the attempted coverup.

“I want the world to know that justice will be served for my sister,” she said. “You took a part of my family that we can never get back. Your day is coming.”

Maddox Pigues said her sister shouldn’t be remembered for how she died, but instead for who she was as a person.

“She was always happy, smiling, laughing, having fun. She was always the light of the party,” she said. “She loved music, she liked to dance, she liked to have fun. That’s how I’m going to remember her.”

Cooper is currently being held without bail pending his next court date, which has not been scheduled yet.