Providence murder suspect turns himself in; teen girl still missing

Felix Hernandez-Rosado (left) and Aliah Trinidad. Police are seeking Hernandez-Rosado in connection with a murder, and believe missing teen Trinidad may be with him. (Photos: Providence Police Department)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say a 14-year-old girl remains missing after the murder suspect she was believed to be with turned himself in on Tuesday.

Aliah Trinidad was last seen July 3 leaving her Progress Avenue home and police have said she may be in danger.

Last week, police said she may be with Felix Hernandez-Rosado, 18, who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Progress Avenue on the night of July 1.

Hernandez-Rosado is suspected of killing Jorge L. Gonzalez Colon, 37. Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

According to police, Gonzalez Colon was a contractor working on an apartment in the same building where Trinidad lives in a separate unit with her family.

Trinidad is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing around 160 pounds. She has brown and blonde curly hair and a scar on her abdomen.

