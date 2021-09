PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Olneyville earlier this year is now in custody.

Quelon Page, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Tyriek Grundy, 25, as he sat inside his parked car on Pope Street back in May.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Page turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Page was charged with murder and ordered held without bail.