PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of killing a man in Providence late last year was ordered held without bail Wednesday afternoon.

Mayobanex Martinez, 23, pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including first-degree murder and felony assault.

Martinez is accused of shooting 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa to death in the capital city last December. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men.

Detectives eventually tracked Martinez to an Ohio hotel, where he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.

Martinez is scheduled to return to court next month for a pre-trial hearing.