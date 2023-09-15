PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of shooting his roommate’s friend in the head following an argument over the summer has been released on bail, 12 News has learned.

Nikkolas Adams, 30, was granted $150,000 surety bail and released Friday night, according to his attorney John MacDonald.

Adams has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Samuel Chionuma back in July. His roommate testified last week that Adams shot Chionuma as he tried to intervene in the fight, which involved another man.

MacDonald said Adams will remain on home confinement pending his next court date, which has not yet been scheduled. Adams was also ordered to surrender his passport and firearms.