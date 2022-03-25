PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the two suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Providence restaurant is now facing additional charges.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Tuesday charging Juan Rivera with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm while in commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a pistol without a license.

Rivera, 34, was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston on Nov. 5 and charged with the murder of 38-year-old Jorge Garcia.

Providence police said Garcia was eating breakfast at a Broad Street restaurant on Sept. 25 when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the time, police said they believed Garcia was targeted since the suspects knew him.

A second suspect, Julio Castro, 34, was arrested in Providence the same day as Rivera, according to police.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in superior court on March 30.