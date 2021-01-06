Providence murder suspect indicted by grand jury

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Providence last summer is facing new charges.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment on Monday levying several charges against Felix Hernandez-Rosado including murder, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Police allege Hernandez-Rosado, 19, shot Jorge L. Gonzalez Colon, 37, in the area of Progress Avenue on July 1, 2020. Gonzalez Colon later died at the hospital.

The motive for the murder remains unclear. Police said Gonzalez Colon was a contractor working on a home and it doesn’t appear he and Hernandez-Rosado knew each other.

Hernandez-Rosado turned himself in on July 14. He’s currently being held at the ACI.

In addition to murder, the grand jury indicted him on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, third-degree sexual assault, the AG’s office said.

The alleged sexual assault happened between March 1 and July 31 of last year, according to police.

Hernandez-Rosado is due in Providence County Superior Court for arraignment on Jan. 20.

Providence

