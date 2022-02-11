PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week has been arrested in Georgia, according to the Providence Police Department.

Derek Sheppard, 35, was taken into custody in Pooler Friday afternoon.

Police allege Sheppard shot and killed Bernadette Ortiz, 50, inside their Harold Street apartment late Wednesday night following an argument.

Sheppard immediately left the apartment after the shooting, according to police, likely to begin his long drive to Florida where he may have family.