PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Providence gentleman’s club earlier this year was captured in Georgia on Thursday.

Robert Komhlan, 36, was apprehended after he was found hiding at a Sandy Springs apartment, according to police.

Komhlan is accused of shooting and killing Angelo Gomez outside the Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club back in April. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two rival gangs inside the club.

Gomez was hit when Komhlan pulled up in an SUV, got out and opened fire outside the Allens Avenue establishment, according to police. The 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a week later.

Wonderland was forced to temporarily shut down immediately after the shooting. The club was allowed to reopen a few days later after the Providence Board of Licenses determined it wasn’t a threat to public safety.

Komhlan remains in custody in Georgia, where he is awaiting extradition to Rhode Island.