Providence murder suspect arrested in California

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm that a man wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Cory Vargas, was arrested in California.

Major David Lapatin tells 12 News that the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Domenech, was taken into custody in San Diego early Saturday.

According to Jeff Stephenson, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector, around 2 a.m. PST, 5 a.m. EST, a 2015 Lexus sedan approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-8 near Pine Valley, Calif.

After a K-9 detection team was alerted to the vehicle, officers attempted approach the driver, who took off from the checkpoint at a high rate of speed.

A tire deflation device was deployed and at least one of the tires on the vehicle was punctured.

The pursuit continued for about 20 minutes until agents were able to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), causing the suspect to come to a stop. Domenech was then taken into custody without incident.

Agents were also able to determine that the Lexus was stolen. Domenech and vehicle will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

No one was hurt during the incident.

On the afternoon of Sept. 24th, Providence police said Vargas was suffering from an apparent knife wound when he was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station around 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.