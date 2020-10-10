Providence murder suspect arrested in California

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Providence police investigating on Swiss Street (left) and outside Atwells Avenue fire station

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm that a man wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Cory Vargas, was arrested in California.

Major David Lapatin tells 12 News that the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Domenech, was taken into custody in San Diego early Saturday.

According to Jeff Stephenson, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector, around 2 a.m. PST, 5 a.m. EST, a 2015 Lexus sedan approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-8 near Pine Valley, Calif.

After a K-9 detection team was alerted to the vehicle, officers attempted approach the driver, who took off from the checkpoint at a high rate of speed.

A tire deflation device was deployed and at least one of the tires on the vehicle was punctured.

The pursuit continued for about 20 minutes until agents were able to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), causing the suspect to come to a stop. Domenech was then taken into custody without incident.

Agents were also able to determine that the Lexus was stolen. Domenech and vehicle will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

No one was hurt during the incident.

On the afternoon of Sept. 24th, Providence police said Vargas was suffering from an apparent knife wound when he was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station around 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/7/2020: Mayor Charles Lombardi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour