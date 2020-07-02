Providence Municipal Court to reopen next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being closed since mid-March, Providence Municipal Court will resume proceedings next week with Chief Judge Frank Caprio presiding, the court announced Wednesday.

Beginning July 6, walk-ins will be accepted for parking, red-light camera and speed camera violations starting at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, while moving violations will be heard on Tuesdays for those with hearings scheduled.

Only one person at a time will be allowed in the courtroom to address a violation due to social distancing protocols, according to the court.

All night court has been canceled until further notice.

Call (401) 243-6414 or visit the court’s website for more information.