PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a memorial in Downtown Providence was vandalized.

The monument, located on Dyer Street, was erected and dedicated in September 2020 and honors nine Rhode Island Marines who were killed during the Beirut bombings in 1983.

It remains the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marine Corps since D-Day at Iwo Jima in 1945 and the deadliest day for Rhode Island service members since the Civil War.

It was reported to 12 News over the weekend that the glass panes of Cpl. Edward Soares Jr. and Sgt. Timothy Giblin were smashed.

The vandalism comes just days after another memorial plaque along the Providence River was defaced. Graffiti was sprayed on the plaque honoring the man who helped design Waterplace Park.