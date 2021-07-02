Providence mom says stray bullet whizzed through apartment, nearly hitting her infant son

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence mother had a terrifyingly close call Thursday afternoon after she claims at stray bullet flew into her apartment and over the head of her infant son.

“I heard ‘bang bang bang bang’ and then I heard glass shatter,” said Jennifer Angelo, with her 4-month-old son in her arms.

At first, Angelo thought she heard fireworks outside the Hilarity Street apartment building where she lives, but when she saw the bullet hole in a now-broken picture frame of her and her husband, she knew something was wrong.

“I grabbed my son and I called 911,” she said.

Providence Police logs confirm officers responded to reports of shots fired near Angelo’s apartment.

She said neighbors told her husband two cars were passing each other at the intersection of Hilarity and Barbara streets when the occupants opened fire on one another.

Angelo said one of the bullets whizzed into her home and through her living room before ending up lodged in the wall of her son’s nursery.

“I was literally seconds before that standing in the doorway,” Angelo said. “It could have easily hit me, it could have easily hit my son, who was asleep in his swing. It zoomed right over him.”

It was a close call, and Angelo tells 12 News she’s glad it didn’t take a deadly turn.

Since the incident, Angelo said she’s experienced a “rollercoaster” of emotions, especially while thinking of what could have happened to her infant son.

“I’m just happy he’s young and has no idea what happened,” Angelo said wiping away tears.

Angelo said she hopes police can find those responsible.

“People need to really think,” Angelo said. “Just pulling a gun on somebody and shooting at them, you can’t take that back if somebody dies.”

“How would you feel if you had killed my 4-month-old son?” she added.

12 News reached out to Providence Police for an update on the investigation, but have not yet heard back.