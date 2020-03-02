Providence mom pleads not guilty to manslaughter in infant’s death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman accused of giving birth to a boy in an apartment last year and then neglecting to care for him until he died pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge Monday.

Ginalys Velazquez Camara, 22, was originally charged by Providence Police with murder last year. But a grand jury decided to indict her on the lesser charge of manslaughter in January.

She was arraigned on the new charge in Providence Superior Court on Monday, where bail was set at $50,000 with surety. Her defense attorney, Jeff Pine, said she would not immediately be able to post the required $5,000 to be released.

Providence Police said last year Velazquez Camara gave birth to a baby boy inside an apartment on Union Avenue on March 23. She brought the baby home to her own place on Ring Street, but allegedly never cared for him and he died, according to police.

Velazquez Camara’s brother ultimately found the baby on March 30, according to an affidavit, and called 911.

“The child was deceased and appeared to have been deceased for some time,” police wrote in the court documents.

The affidavit also said the man who lived in the Union Avenue apartment where the baby was born told police he and Velazquez Camara did cocaine two to three times a week during her pregnancy. The documents said she was taken to the hospital for an overdose three weeks before she gave birth.

The friend recalled waking up to find Velazquez Camara screaming in his living room while giving birth, and said he helped with the delivery. That man told WPRI 12 last year he thought her uncle, who picked her up, would take her and the baby to the hospital.

Pine called this a “complicated case” after Velazquez Camara’s arraignment Monday, and declined to comment on the specific details. He said there were “a lot of issues going on at the time this baby was born,” and that he presented the attorney general’s office with evidence in his client’s defense.

He declined to comment on whether the baby boy was ever named. Police said last year that he did not have a name.

Velazquez Camara is due back in court in April.

