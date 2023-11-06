PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash with her two children in the backseat faced a judge Monday.

Stefane Garcia, 36, was arrested following a chain-reaction crash on Route 10 North Friday evening. Investigators believe Garcia rear-ended a driver on the highway, causing that vehicle to slam into the car in front of it.

Police said Garcia’s children, ages 6 and 9, were brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Garcia is facing several charges, including two counts of driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 13 and reckless driving.

This wasn’t Garcia’s first brush with the law. Court records show Garcia was previously charged with two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child out of Middletown.

Garcia pleaded not guilty on the more recent charges and was ordered held as a probation violator pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Nov. 16. Her children are currently in the custody of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families.